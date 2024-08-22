Rockets' Patrick Fertitta Receives Mention in The Athletic's '40 Under 40 List'
The Houston Rockets have had one of the more active front offices of the last decade or so, as they're always linked to star players that may be available. This offseason has been a great example of this, as the Rockets were linked to Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and even Paul George (not to mention Mikal Bridges).
The front office has undergone a facelift in recent years, as Daryl Morey's departure for the Philadelphia 76ers prompted a bit of a shake-up. Rafael Stone became the GM, Eli Witus has become assistant GM, and Gretchen Sheirr became President of Operations, replacing Tad Brown, who left to join Morey in Philadelphia.
But let's be honest, there are many more people who are key figures on the operational side. There always are.
They just may not be as known, as they aren't always at the forefront. Like Travis Stockbridge, who started out as an intern under Morey in 2012 and rose in the ranks. Patrick Fertitta, the son of Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, is another good example.
Fertitta has been in the weeds with his father and has been a part of most of the Rockets' major moves, in one way or another.
The young Fertitta was mentioned in The Athletic's '40 under 40 list', which pinpoints the young, rising coaches, executives, and key figures, giving him his due praise.
"Fertitta’s official title hardly explains everything he does for the Rockets. He is involved in the franchise’s day-to-day operations, including on the basketball side working with general manager Rafael Stone as they continue to put the team on the ascent after several years in the lottery. Or as one league insider said of Fertitta, the son of owner Tilman Fertitta, “He’s got all the juice.”
It's safe to say that Fertitta will only continue to rise within the organization and around the league.
