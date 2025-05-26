Rockets Point Guard Listed Among Top NBA Free Agents This Offseason
The Houston Rockets have a major decision this offseason regarding point guard Fred VanVleet. After bringing the former All-Star and NBA champion to Houston back in 2023, the Rockets have had a rollercoaster experience with him running the offense.
VanVleet's first season in Houston was generally positive. The veteran averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists as the Rockets went 41-41, barely missing the Play-In Tournament. That season was a massive step in the rebuild as VanVleet was a major piece alongside a young core.
However, this past season was peculiar. The Rockets soared, going 52-30 while locking up the No. 2 seed in a crowded Western Conference. But it was despite VanVleet declining across the board, averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists on 37.8% shooting from the field. He had an impressive few games in Houston's first-round exit, but he was generally a net negative for the season.
Which brings us to today. VanVleet has a $44.9 million team option with the Rockets this offseason. If they decline it, he will enter unrestricted free agency with a chance to return on a team-friendly deal, but also the freedom to explore any and every option with other teams.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton ranked VanVleet as the fifth-best free agent this offseason in a recent article. The 6-foot guard ranked behind LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Julius Randle. While the $44.9 million option is expensive, putting Houston over the first apron, Pelton believes he should continue to be the floor general in Houston, perhaps on a smaller contract.
"Unlike the other players in this tier, VanVleet's option year is at the Rockets' discretion as part of a three-year max deal he signed with Houston two summers ago," Pelton wrote. "Given how well VanVleet has fit with a Rockets team that earned the No. 2 seed in the West, declining the option and letting him walk would make no sense.
"With the luxury tax becoming a factor, however, Houston might want to replace VanVleet's $44.9 million option with a smaller starting salary on a longer-term contract for the 31-year-old point guard."
The Rockets also have the chance to go after big-name superstars this offseason, with players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant linked to the team. Picking up VanVleet's option and then moving him in a package would help salaries match, posing another option for Houston.