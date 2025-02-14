Rockets' Potential Trade Package For Suns' Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets have found early success after years of developing their young core. At 34-21, the team has faltered over the last few weeks, having dropped some crucial games, but is generally in a great position for the future, expected to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, are trending in the opposite direction. After making the NBA Finals in 2021, it has been a downward spiral, as they sit at 11th in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record. They've been going all in, selling future assets for stars, and it hasn't worked out.
Suns superstar and future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant has been with the team since early 2023 and has yet to get past the second round of the playoffs in two attempts with a loaded core. This past trade deadline, Phoenix was fielding calls for him, which suggests the star could, and likely will, be moved this summer, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
The Rockets are a team expected to be in serious play for Durant if he's available, as they've been linked to him since last summer. Houston could put together a dream trade package that gives Phoenix a foundation for the future, while the Rockets get that missing piece for championship contention.
It's hard to predict what the package would look like after the trade deadline, as free agency decisions loom for both sides. Houston will have a few players to worry about, while Phoenix currently sits over the second apron.
The idea is that the Rockets could move two of its young pieces, plus a veteran and some draft capital, for a package surrounding Durant and other players with playoff experience. Fred VanVleet, who has a team option this summer, would make the trade easier considering he's making just under $45 million next season.
Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick of last year's draft, hasn't seen much time this season as a rookie. He is another player who could get moved in a win-now deal, as Houston already has a relatively deep guard rotation.
From there, more players and draft picks could be added, but the second apron rules make it tough for the Suns. At this year's trade deadline, they weren't able to move out nor take back more than one player. This summer, with the salary cap expected to rise tremendously, Phoenix could have more flexibility, making this a multi-player deal.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.