Rockets Practice Report: Houston Prepares for Matchup With Suns
After the Houston Rockets ended their season-long losing streak with a win over the Toronto Raptors Sunday, they finally had a brief break between games. The Rockets have had two sets of back-to-backs in the last week ,and had played seven out of eight on the road before Sunday's home game.
After a day off, the Rockets were back in the gym, where they held a practice on Tuesday afternoon. Houston has two games left before the All-Star break — a break they probably need more than any other team in the NBA.
The Rockets have been without Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith for several weeks. They went into the game also knowing Tari Eason and Steven Adams were not playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and three minutes in, Alperen Sengun left the game early with back spasms.
During Tuesday's practice, Rockets On SI asked head coach Ima Udoka if VanVleet had any setbacks during rehab or if he was on schedule:
“He’s on track as far as that and the plan is to have him back after the All-Star break.”
Udoka also stated that as soon as Smith was cleared by the medical staff, he would get in some work on the court to get back to a point where he would be ready to return to the lineup. Udoka also spoke about Sengun and said he was doing better and would test his back tomorrow.
During practice Sengun was on the court and toward the end was able to get up some shots before heading to the locker room.
Dillon Brooks also spoke with the media about the upcoming games and the Rockets returning to playing tough defense. Rockets on SI asked Brooks how much it helped him to have another player like Amen Thompson, who can guard the opposing team's best player.
“It’s great, it limits me doing all the work," Brooks said.
Steven Adams also spoke to the media and was asked how he felt the double big lineup worked against the Mavericks and if he thinks we will see more of it going forward. Adams had an interesting response to the question:
“If it was up to me, I would be playing point guard.”
Adams said he felt it worked well overall, but it is ultimately up to Udoka if they use that lineup again. The Rockets will be back in action on Wednesday to face the Phoenix Suns in the first game of their home back-to-back before the All-Star break.
