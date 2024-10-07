Rockets' Preseason Championship and Playoff Odds Revealed
The Houston Rockets have high hopes heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. A team that has been through a few years of rebuilding is now ready to make a legitimate playoff push with a fresh look.
Last season, Houston went 41-41 under new head coach Ime Udoka, along with first-year Rockets Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. That was a 19-win increase from the 2022-23 season, the greatest jump in the league that year.
This season, the Rockets will get even more additions to the roster, with No. 3 overall Reed Sheppard coming off the bench and veteran Steven Adams. Adams was sent to Houston last season in a trade, but never suited up due to injury. This season, he is fully healthy heading into the preseason.
Optimism is building among the organization and fans, but the betting odds don't necessarily favor the Rockets. As of Monday morning, BetMGM Sportsbook has the Rockets at -105 odds to make the playoffs, which is 17th among NBA teams with odds. Championship hopes are far-fetched, as Houston has +8000 odds to win it all, which is 19th in the NBA.
The odds are reflected in the Rockets' win total for the 2024-25 season. The number is currently 43.5 (BetMGM), which is only 2.5 more wins than the team had last season.
While the majority of basketball fans don't expect the Rockets to win it all, as it would be a miracle jump for any team who just went .500, it seems like people doubt Houston even making the postseason, despite the team's rapid improvement.
