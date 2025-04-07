Rockets Projected to Take Maryland Center in Bleacher Report's Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets find themselves in a unique and enviable position heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite their impressive turnaround as a playoff-caliber team, the Rockets are projected to secure a lottery pick thanks to swaps and protections from the Phoenix Suns. This unexpected windfall stems from the Suns' struggles this season, as they sit outside the Play-In Tournament picture.
With Houston already boasting a young and talented core, the potential addition of a top prospect through the lottery could further accelerate their rise in the Western Conference. It’s a rare opportunity for a team that’s already finding success on the court to also strengthen its future through the draft.
In Jonathan Wasserman's latest NBA mock draft for Bleacher Report, the Rockets are projected to select Derik Queen, a standout center from Maryland, with their 10th overall pick. This isn’t the first time Queen has been linked to Houston in Wasserman’s predictions, highlighting the Rockets’ consistent interest in the versatile big man.
Queen has emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. After a stellar freshman season at Maryland, he showcased his offensive prowess, averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Queen's skill set includes scoring versatility, high basketball IQ, and exceptional passing ability—qualities that have drawn comparisons to Houston’s current center, Alperen Sengun. Queen’s ability to operate as a facilitator in the post and his polished offensive game makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster its frontcourt.
However, Queen’s defensive limitations have been a point of concern for scouts. While his offensive capabilities are undeniable, his ability to adapt to the physical demands of NBA defense remains a question mark. Despite this, Wasserman notes that his offensive upside is strong enough to outweigh these concerns, especially for teams in rebuilding phases.
For the Rockets, Queen could be a game-changer. Houston has been steadily accumulating young talent through the draft, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson. Adding Queen to this mix would provide the Rockets with another offensive weapon and a potential cornerstone for their frontcourt.
Queen's passing and scoring abilities could complement Sengun's play style, creating a dynamic duo that could elevate Houston’s offensive schemes. Moreover, his presence could help the Rockets address their need for consistent interior scoring and rebounding.
Interestingly, Queen was also projected to land in Houston in one of Wasserman’s earlier mock drafts. This recurring prediction underscores the Rockets’ potential fit for Queen and their likely interest in his skill set. As Houston continues its rebuild, selecting Queen could be a strategic move to solidify their roster and accelerate their path to contention.
With the draft approaching, all eyes will be on Houston to see if they indeed make Derik Queen their next big addition. If they do, the Rockets could be setting themselves up for a promising future in the West.
