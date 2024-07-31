Rockets' Royal Ivey is Making the Most of Olympics Debut
Houston Rockets assistant coach Royal Ivey has amassed quite the basketball resume. He was a top prospect in high school, landing a scholarship at the University of Texas, and leading his prep school to a championship along the way.
Ivey was a second-round draft pick in 2004 by the Atlanta Hawks and carved out a 10-year career. After hanging his sneakers up, Ivey decided to take up coaching, becoming an assistant coach in the G League.
Two years later, he was an assistant under Scott Brooks, his former coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ivey would later serve as an assistant with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, where he coached alongside Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who decided to bring him with him to H-Town.
Ivey also became head coach of South Sudan's national team in 2021 and led the team to their first World Cup appearance in 2023, which culminated in a 2024 Olympic berth.
Ivey and South Sudan defeated Puerto Rico in their Olympic debut, shocking the world and gaining attention as a formidable opponent. For his part, Ivey has also garnered attention as a promising young coach, which he likened to being in a movie.
"Being in the Olympics, and getting our first win. … My life is like a movie. So this is chapter 42, and this is an amazing chapter for me,” Ivey said. “Being here, playing in the league for 10 years, now I’m coaching, I’m the OG, I’m the old head. I never thought I’d be a coach. I thought I’d be a schoolteacher or run my own prep school, but I’m a coach and I’m investing in the youth and these young guys, so at the end of the day, man, like I said, my life is a movie.
“Keep it going. Everything’s been surreal my whole life. I’ve been an overachiever in life. People told me, no, you couldn’t do this. You’re not quick enough, you’re not smart enough, you’re not fast enough, and I continue to prove people wrong, and that’s the story. You can do whatever you put your mind to. You can manifest whatever you want in this life. It’s achievable, so I’m just living proof.”
Next up for Ivey and South Sudan is a match against Team USA, which will take place on Wednesday. The two teams faced off against one another in an exhibition match and Team USA was nearly defeated, as LeBron James hit the game-winning basket in the waning moments of the game.
Regardless of how far South Sudan goes, they've already overachieved and overcame the odds.
The experience will only put Ivey on the NBA radar even more.
