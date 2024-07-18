Rockets Sign Star International Forward: What to Expect
Last season, the Houston Rockets had a shortage of big men. So much that Jeff Green was asked to take on a larger role than anticipated at age 37.
Players in their 17th season are typically just locker room guys, who help establish and reinforce the culture. Green was tasked with doing that while also closing games, especially early in the season, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka opted to play Green instead of Jabari Smith Jr.- the Rockets' prized draft pick in 2022.
Later in the season, Jock Landale came on strong, although the Rockets' season had largely already been determined by that point. This season, Landale will be joined by yet another Australian big man, as the Rockets agreed to terms with Jack McVeigh, who is expected to be teammates with Landale on Team Australia for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Success in the NBL-Australia
The 6-foot-8 McVeigh has been a very productive player in the NBL and has seen steady improvements in each of the last three seasons. In 2021-22, McVeigh averaged 11.9 points and 45.4 percent from the field.
The following season, McVeigh averaged 14.8 points on 47.1 percent from the field. This past season, McVeigh turned in his best season as a pro, averaging 16.5 points on 52.5 percent from the field, in addition to career bests of 62.4 percent on 2-pointers and 5.4 rebounds.
McVeigh is also a career 37.9 percent long-range shooter and has made 38.4 percent of his triples dating back to 2021. In this postseason, however, McVeigh shined the brightest, as he helped lead the Tasmania JackJumpers to a championship, while also winning Championship Series MVP.
In the playoffs, McVeigh averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 51.2 percent from the field, and a staggering 51.4 percent from deep (on 4.1 attempts). The Rockets inked the 28-year-old to a two-way contract.
This isn't the Rockets' first time pulling talent out of the NBL Australia, as they landed Jae'Sean Tate in 2020, after he'd spent a season with the Sydney Kings. In that season, Tate made the All-NBL First Team, posting averages of 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and two assists, while leading the Kings to a 20-8 record.
How McVeigh fits in with the Rockets
In McVeigh, the Rockets are getting a three-level scorer who can shoot, with the latter becoming a theme of the offseason by the front office, starting with sharpshooter Reed Sheppard and AJ Griffin, who made 39 percent of his triples as a rookie (on 3.6 attempts).
McVeigh can also put the ball on the floor enough to be dangerous as a passing big and rises to the occasion under the brightest lights, as mentioned above. He became one of the JackJumpers' best players in the postseason, if not the best.
He's also no slouch on defense and his energy is infectious on the floor. He's tough as nails and plays with good fundamentals and discipline.
The Rockets are also getting a tireless worker, who is self-motivated and works towards the insanely high bar that he sets for himself time and time again.
All told, this was a fine pick-up with the potential to be a good under-the-radar move.
