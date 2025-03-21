Rockets' Steven Adams Increasing Production As Playoffs Near
The Houston Rockets have found tremendous success this season despite having a limited center rotation. The Rockets have already clinched the postseason and hold the second seed in the Western Conference with a 45-25 record.
Even being one of the best teams in the NBA, Houston has shown some weaknesses, one of them being consistency at the backup center position. Steven Adams and Jock Landale split minutes for most of the season behind All-Star Alperen Sengun, but as Adams has gotten healthier and more experience in Ime Udoka's system, he's improved.
This season, Adams is averaging 3.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, but over the last 30 of his 49 games played, the veteran has improved his numbers to 4.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. This includes an incredible performance against the Orlando Magic on March 10, in which he put up 11 points and a season-high 17 rebounds while shooting 5-for-6 from the field.
Adams didn't appear in a single game last season due to injury, and those struggles continued into this season. The Rockets were forced to give Landale more minutes on many nights, and the two split time behind Sengun for a good chunk of the season. However, he's shown that he can be the veteran backup Houston needs as the playoffs approach.
The Rockets will need all the experience they can get for the playoffs, as the majority of the team hasn't even seen the Play-In Tournament. There are a select few players who have seen meaningful playoff minutes, and Adams is one of them.
The 6-foot-11 center is a great leader but is also an enforcer when needed. He's held it down in the paint for numerous playoff teams in the past, including the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now, the Rockets will need improved rebounding and paint defense with Adams as the backup center. Houston has found plenty of success in their wing rotation on both sides of the ball, but the challenge will be to get consistency from its big men. Adams is a great rebounder and defender, but offense is a major need as well.
