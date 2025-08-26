Rockets' Tari Eason Attempts to Bury the Hatchet with Warriors' Draymond Green
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are very familiar with one another. There couldn't be a more familiar foe for Houston.
Over the last decade, the Rockets have faced them more than any other team in the postseason. It feels like it's been that long since Warriors forward Draymond Green was poking James Harden's eyes out.
Or bragging about punching Harden's injured wrist.
Green has taken up feuds with members of the new-look Rockets of late. He traded barbs with Alperen Sengun over Sengun's light-hearted comments following the Warriors' response to the officiating in their opening-round postseason series.
Green has even created a beef with a player's parent, going back and forth on the internet with Teroya Eason, the mom of Tari Eason -- the Rockets' 17th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Ms. Eason previously stated that her son would not only start for the Warriors, but be the second-best player on the team. This was clearly a jab at Draymond Green (and Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga).
But any parent probably believes that about their child. Especially if they're good enough to make it to the professional ranks, let alone get drafted in the first-round.
Former NFL star quarterback Robert Griffin III's father was going back and forth with Mike Shanahan, his son's actual coach with the now-defunct Washington Redskins.
This shouldn't be a surprise.
Green's response to Sengun's claim about the Warriors crying about fouls drew the ire of Mama Eason, who declared war between the two teams. Green took to social media to remind the masses that she's made such a claim before, noting that the Rockets would respond by playing hard in the regular season solely -- a reference to the Warriors' five defeats against Houston in the playoffs.
Ms. Eason clapped back last.
"Clowned??? A pack of 22 year olds taking you to 7 games is definitely war. L or not. I’m a fan of your game. Peep my posts over a decade. And you’re a fan too. Somebody somewhere got the tape. Roll it. Have a swell weekend Dray!"
Tari took it upon himself to reach out to Green, in attempts of settling the feud and burying the hatchet, based on his social media post.
Green hasn't responded publicly. Yet. This will all dissipate once the games start.
But we're still several months away from that. So it may be awhile.