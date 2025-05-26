Rockets' Top Alternatives to Replace Steven Adams
After initially being acquired at the 2024 trade deadline, veteran center Steven Adams wouldn't make his Rockets debut until the 2024-2025 season. Many thought the 31-year-old was facing the end of his career as a productive player, given his age and recent injury history.
Many were wrong.
Adams would play a key role for Houston in achieving 52 wins, their most wins in a season since 2018-19. In 58 appearances, Adams averaged 3.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists playing 13.7 minutes per game.
Living up to his reputation, Adams transformed the Rockets into one of the leagues best rebounding squads – leading the league in rebounds (48.5) and offensive rebounds per game (14.6), along with owning the highest offensive rebounding percentage (36.3%).
The most important part of Adams' game, however, wasn't discovered until the Round One matchup with Golden State. In perhaps the most unexpected storyline of the playoffs, Adams looked rejuvenated as one half of an elite double-big duo with All-Star Alperen Sengun. Adams combination of gargantuan size and rebounding was the perfect bruiting compliment to Sengun's post scoring and facilitating game.
While his efforts weren't enough to help the Rockets advance to the conference semifinals, Adams the Rockets pushed Golden State to a competitive seven game series, largely due to the New Zealander.
With Adams set to enter free agency, the Rockets have expressed interest in re-signing him for next season. However, due to his post-season success and the league's newfound direction of double-big lineups, there's a chance the beloved veteran lands elsewhere – earning a higher payday or a starting gig.
With that in mind, here's three alternatives the Rockets can look to replace Adams with – if it comes down to that.
1. Sign Kevon Looney
It may not be the flashiest move – but neither was the acquisition of Adams. When searching for a big to replicate Adams' game, not many come closer than Looney. For 10 seasons in Golden State, Looney did the dirty work – setting screens, grabbing rebounds and finishing put-backs.
Per Cleaning The Glass, Warriors lineups with Looney on the court ranked in the 97th percentile in offensive rebounding percentage in 2024-2025, marking five times in the last seven seasons such lineups have been in the 90th percentile or better.
While Looney is smaller than Adams, measuring at 6-foot-9, 222 lbs., he's younger and quicker. He's had experience operating as the lone big, and in double-big scenarios with the likes of Draymond Green and Dario Saric in recent seasons.
Looney could help to recreate Adams' new success at a cheaper price, yet still bring the same grit, toughness and versatility to the organization.
2. Draft Thomas Sorber
While not as similar to Adams as Looney was, Sorber could be a Rockets selection should they keep the pick and select a player at No. 10 in the upcoming draft. While the incoming rookie wouldn't be able to provide the veteran experience Adams did, there's a much higher upside in the Georgetown product.
Sorber has much more potential as a rim protector than the level Adams would be at for the next season, averaging 2.0 blocks per game in his freshman season at Georgetown. In that sense, he could compliment Sengun well in a double-big lineup to roam around the rim and anchor the defense.
Offensively, Sorber can be productive in the dribble-hand-off game, similar to ways Adams has been throughout his career. Sorber dished out 2.4 assists per game last season, with a variety of passes coming from short-rolls, post finds and dribble-hand-offs.
While he may not have the immediate impact Adams does, Sorber could end up being the long-term solution as Sengun's frontcourt parter in crime.
3. Sign Al Horford
With Celtics star Jayson Tatum projected to miss the majority of the 2025-2026 season, the Celtics road to competing for a championship next year is murky at best. That may not be enough to soon-to-be 39-year-old Al Horford to stick around another year. Horford's talents both as a player and a veteran presence could go a long way in helping the Rockets make the leap from good, to great.
Horford spent the 2021-2022 season under Rockets coach Ime Udoka, as the pair helped lead Boston to an NBA Finals appearance. A reunion for Horford and Udoka could be in the cards, if both are seeking a championship.
Despite his old age, Horford's mobility has held up royally – making him agile enough to fit right in with this explosive Rockets squad. The big man shot 36.3 percent from deep this year, as well as averaging 2.1 assists per game, only further enabling his ability to succeed in a double-big lineup.
Horford would be a band-aid solution to a long term question, but he'd be the best band-aid in the league.