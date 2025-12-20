Rockets' Alperen Sengun Lands in The Ringer's Top-15

Alperen Sengun has had a meteoric rise to stardom, since joining the NBA. The Houston Rockets center wasn’t a lottery pick in his 2021 draft class.

Instead, he was the 16th pick.

Several players drafted ahead of him aren’t even in the league anymore, after just four short years.

(Hello Josh Primo and James Bouknight).

Sengun wasn’t deemed worthy of being a starter after being drafted, even on a Rockets team that was clearly bereft of talent.

The cupboard was bare. The slate was blank, as it pertained to top-end talent on the roster.

Yet, Bruno Fernando started over Sengun.

(Another player who isn’t in the league anymore).

Talent will always display itself. At least when given the opportunity.

For Sengun, that came in his second season, and he’s never looked back.

In 2022-23, Sengun averaged 14.8 points, nine rebounds, 3.9 assists and 55.3 percent from the field.

In the following year, which happened to be the first year of Ime Udoka as Rockets coach, Sengun fared even better, averaging 21.1 points. 9.3 rebounds, five assists and 53.7 percent from the field (while amassing over one million All-Star votes, although he didn’t make the team).

Last season, Sengun made his first All-Star team,averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 49.6 percent from the field. And in the playoffs, he didn’t back down from Draymond Green, the self-proclaimed greatest defender of all-time (although he’s certainly one of the best defenders of his era, without question).

In Houston’s opening round series against the Golden State Warriors, Sengun averaged 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 45 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three, while facing Green as the primary defender.

This season, Sengun could very well be on his way to an All-NBA bid, as he thrived playing an entirely different role. Offensively, he’s been Houston’s lynchpin, particularly in the halfcourt.

Sengun is averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists – the latter two lead the team.

He’s shooting 50 percent from the field and has really boosted his long-range shooting this season, making 35.1 percent, while shooting 2.7 attempts.

The improvement has been steady. Again, talent always immerses itself, when given an opportunity.

This season, Sengun has been a top-15 player in the league. Just ask Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe of The Ringer.

The two were recently on The BS Pod discussing their top-100 rankings.

Simmons shared.

"I handed in my Ringer 100 today. I have some announcements. Alperen Sengun, welcome to the Top 15. I had him 14th.”

Lowe chimed in, noting that he also had Sengun in the top 15.

“I had him 15th. I had him 15th. So right in line.”

Again, Sengun could very well make his first All-NBA team this season. Especially if Rockets coach Ime Udoka leans in more on Sengun as the offensive hub.