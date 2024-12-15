No One Is Coming to Save the Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets' Saturday night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder hinted at some uncomfortable realities for Houston. One, the Rockets can't consistently depend on their guards to score. Two, without a top tier scorer in the lineup, beating other top teams in the NBA will be a difficult task. Third, there likely won't be any star additions this regular season to take that role.
That means the path forward to contention is more difficult than team imagined after its hot start to the season.
Houston's performances on national TV during the NBA Cup elimination rounds showed who the Rockets have been all season: a stout defensive team with below-average offensive output.
Inconsistent shooting is part of the reason Houston hasn't started well establishing an offensive identity. The Rockets sit at just over 32 percent from deep range this season. Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. are the only players shooting 35 percent or better. The starting backcourt of Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet are shooting it poorly along with a high volume of three-point shots.
The backcourt, to this point in the season, has spent more games as a weakness offensively than as an asset.
VanVleet's ability to take care of the ball and organize the Rockets in the halfcourt is still a valuable asset. However, his scoring isn't consistent and is at times a detriment due to his high volume. Green looks every bit the part of a superstar scorer in his big games, but he also doesn't have enough of those games to elicit confidence in his ability to maintain that top-scorer role.
Without an elite perimeter scorer on the team, Houston is functioning on a deficit compared to the league's other top teams.
Houston saw it firsthand in a big loss to the Thunder on Saturday night. Gilgeous-Alexander saved his best for the second half, scoring efficiently and opening opportunities for his teammates as well. He's a player who can switch to another gear quickly. He takes games over offensively, and he has proven he is one of the best perimeter players in the league.
The Rockets' prior game against the Golden State Warriors featured another elite perimeter player: Stephen Curry.
Across the league, it seems the best teams have strong perimeter players at guard or in the wing. Even the league's top centers have to operate from the perimeter in certain situations, and they're still deadly with the ball.
If the situation is addressed this season, it likely won't be because of a trade for a high-caliber perimeter player. Part of the reason is that the front office has given no indication that any of its valuable trade pieces are on the table.
If none of the young draft picks are available, then the only tradeable assets are veterans including VanVleet and Brooks. Trading either of those players doesn't necessarily make the team better, and the kind of haul Houston could get from those two or the likes of Steven Adams and Aaron Holiday would not contribute to a superstar acquisition.
The formula changes if one or two of the young players are introduced to the discussion. If any of Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jalen Green or Jabari Smith Jr. enter trade talks, Houston's options grow exceptionally.
From all accounts, it seems the front office has no intention of allowing Thompson or Eason to play for a team other than the Houston Rockets. Smith Jr.'s improvement this season led to more consistent play on both sides of the ball. Green's value around the league might drop if he fails to gain some consistency for himself.
It's likely that a package including some of those players and picks would be the requisite offering to secure a star perimeter player. The price may be too high for Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone to accept.
If that's true, the Rockets will have to look for a situation internally.
There's no help coming this season, the Rockets have to find a way to create more offense for themselves. Houston is depending on one of its young players to elevate this season and develop into a high-volume scorer from the perimeter. If not, the front office may need to revisit their policy in the offseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.