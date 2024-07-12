Rockets vs. Lakers Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, Lineups, More
LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets will begin the NBA 2K25 Summer League games Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. The tournament will run from July 12 to 22. Houston's No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard, will make his debut with the franchise alongside second-year forward Cam Whitmore.
Whitmore averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 steals while leading the Rockets to a 5-1 Summer League record in 2023. His performance earned him MVP honors. The Rockets advanced to the championship game, where they lost 99-78 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Whitmore went on to establish himself as a substantial member of coach Ime Udoka's rotation. He finished the 2023-24 season averaging 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field during the final nine games.
"He can score the ball, and we knew he was the type of athlete he showed on the court; that was pretty obvious," general manager Rafael Stone said in February. "I think he’s flashed really, really high-end offensive talent."
The Rockets Summer League roster will feature Nate Hinton, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Nate Williams. Undrafted rookie big man N'Faly Dante will also make his Rockets debut against the Lakers.
Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Rockets vs. Lakers Summer League Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Lakers
- Guard: Sean East II
- Guard: Bronny James
- Forward: Dalton Knecht
- Forward: Maxwell Lewis
- Center: Colin Castleton
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Reed Sheppard
- Guard: Nate Williams
- Forward: AJ Griffin
- Forward: Cam Whitmore
- Center: N’Faly Dante
