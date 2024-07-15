Rockets vs. Pistons Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More
LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets will attempt to win their third consecutive Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The game will be a contest between two of the 2024 NBA Draft's top five picks, No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard and No. 5 selection Ron Holland II.
Sheppard has been the best rookie prospect during the first two games in Las Vegas, averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks. In Sunday's 109-91 win over the Washington Wizards, Sheppard finished with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and five steals.
"That type of instinct reminds me of Fred a little bit," coach Garrett Jackson said. "Fred isn't the tallest guy, but he is very smart defensively, has quick hands, and knows how to jump the passing lanes.
"Reed is very similar. On the inside, he doesn't have the greatest advantage. He can get overwhelmed with a bigger guy. But out on the perimeter, he has quick hands. If you play with the ball low, he is going to take it away. He is really smart; jumping the passing lanes. I think he displayed it tonight."
The Pistons dropped their lone Summer League contest Saturday night in a 94-81 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Holland finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Rockets vs. Pistons Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Rockets vs. Pistons Summer League Projected Starting Lineups
Detroit Pistons
- Guard: Marcus Sasser
- Guard: Johnny Davis
- Forward: Eugene Omoruyi
- Forward: Justin Champagnie
- Center: Alex Sarr
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Reed Sheppard
- Guard: Nate Williams
- Forward: AJ Griffin
- Forward: Cam Whitmore
- Center: N’Faly Dante
