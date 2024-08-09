Rockets Well-Represented in 21-and-Under Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets' well-known rebuild of yesteryear gave the franchise an opportunity to solve a major issue of the past: a lack of young talent. During the contending years, the Rockets were regularly one of the league's older teams.
Trading draft picks for established, high-paid stars will do that, as teams with multiple max players are oftentimes forced to round out their roster with veterans on minimum deals. In four years, the Rockets nabbed Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun in 2021, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in 2022, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore in 2023, and Reed Sheppard this offseason.
The Rockets' influx of youth has inspired debates regarding where their young core ranks among other young groups.
Based on The Athletic's 21-and-under mock draft, the Rockets might rank near the top, as four of their players were selected within the first ten picks, while another was selected at number 22.
Below is the breakdown of each player, including their draft position in the mock draft.
#3: Alperen Sengun
"Şengün established himself as the best player on the Rockets last season and is flirting hard with stardom.
I’m sure folks are tired of the Nikola Jokić comparisons, but Sengun is truly an offensive hub with an old-school, back-to-the-basket blend of footwork and post play that can initiate action from anywhere in the half court.
Just surround him with cutters, floor spacers and overall high-IQ players and let the Turkish wizard cook."
#7: Jabari Smith Jr.
"It kind of feels like people are a bit lower on Smith nowadays, but I’m not.
His offensive efficiency across the board was better last season, and he even grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game.
I also like that he has been available through his first two seasons, playing in 76 games or more in each.
He’s going to be able to shoot it at a very high level from 3 sooner rather than later, I believe, and I think his defense will continue to improve with time."
#9: Amen Thompson
"I get the spacing concerns, I really do.
I also watched how Thompson found his niche as a rookie despite his shooting woes, using his versatility and athleticism to defend multiple positions (95th percentile, per Estimated Plus-Minus), put downhill pressure on defenders and play without the ball.
Late in the season, Thompson was unlocked in the dunker’s spot, a testament to his positionless approach that lends well to the modern game."
# 10: Cam Whitmore
"If we’re talking upside, it’s hard to look past Whitmore and not be optimistic. Don’t get me wrong, it took the rookie some time to adjust to life under head coach Ime Udoka, a period that included a stint in the G League.
And he’s still developing his live-game processor, decision-making and commitment to defense. But, man, this kid can really go.
How on Earth 18 teams passed on him on draft night still confuses me to this day. Jalen Hood-Schifino? Really?"
#22: Reed Sheppard
"If Sheppard gets enough minutes, he’s my dark horse for Rookie of the Year. Summer league is miles away from the NBA level, but even at that,
Sheppard showed why teams were so high on him. He looks under control with the ball in his hands, and every shot just feels like it’s going in.
Defensively, he’s going to learn proper positioning within a team scheme, but his instincts will come in handy on a routine occasion."
All told, the Rockets had the most players selected in the draft, while the San Antonio Spurs had the second-most, with three players (Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Jeremy Sochan).
