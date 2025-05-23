Rockets Wing Joins Illustrious List of Defensive Greats
The Houston Rockets have continued to find players of promising futures and high ceilings, but none may be more promising than second-year forward Amen Thompson.
Thompson, who was selected fourth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, was praised highly for his athleticism and elite defensive capabilities as a prospect.
Now in his sophomore season, it is safe to say those notions were correct, as Thompson was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, becoming the 9th player in NBA history to do so in just their first two seasons. He also becomes the 7th player age 22 or younger to make an NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Some other notable players include Spurs legend Tim Duncan, Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley and Thompson's draft classmate Victor Wembanyama.
It's no secret that Thompson's defense certainly helped the Rockets land a 52-30 record this season, as he consistently picked up the opposing team's best player as frequently as possible when on the court. This effort also helped the Rockets land in the top five for defensive ratings to end the season.
Amen also becomes the fifth ever Houston Rocket to make the NBA All-Defensive First Team, joining the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Rodney McCray, Scottie Pippen and Patrick Beverly. All who played decorated respective NBA careers.
Thompson finished the season with an average of 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. While on the defensive end he logged 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
If he can continue to work on his offensive game going forward and develop a consistent three-point shot, Thompson can certainly take another leap next year into a potential All-Star candidate.