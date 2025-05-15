Rockets' Youth Is No Excuse For Playoff Shortcomings
The Houston Rockets took a large leap this season, winning over 50 games for the first time since 2018. Their success was based on the performance of Houston's collection of young players. The main young players like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson took advantage of opportunities throughout the season. After an early exit from the postseason, the Rockets have watched several teams led by young stars make it to the postseason's final rounds. Houston failed to capitalize on opportunities and couldn't replicate the success of these final teams.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers are led by stars who are 23 years old and 25 years old, respectively. Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton have had signature moments throughout the postseason, and they've dominated teams on the way to the Conference Finals in their respective conferences.
Thompson, Green, and Sengun aren't at the level of Edwards, and Haliburton has elevated his game to new heights in the playoffs. The Rockets were hoping their young players could do the same. Instead, Houston's young players struggled at some point throughout the first round. Green had his difficulties throughout the entire seven games.
A main factor of successful teams this year is not just the young players, as the veterans have played a large role in their respective teams' success.
Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle for the Timberwolves and Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner for the Pacers are veterans who take a large role and have helped lead their teams to postseason success. The Rockets got contributions from their vets later in the round as Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet reached a new gear in the final 3-4 games.
However, the veterans didn't play well enough in the postseason's opening games, leaving a lot on the shoulders of the team's young players. Houston battled well in the first round, but the team couldn't create enough consistent offense in the halfcourt to support its defense. The front office has made it clear that at least some combination of the young players will still be the main focal points on the team next season.
Houston now has the summer to assess the roster and see how the team can recreate some of the success other teams in the NBA are having with their young players.