Royal Ivey Explains Why Sudan's Rise is Much Bigger Than Basketball
The Houston Rockets' hire of Ime Udoka last offseason sparked curiosity regarding who all would be on Udoka's coaching staff. After all, Udoka had just led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season in the big chair.
However, he was replaced by one of his assistants in Joe Mazzulla, who retained a good bit of Udoka's personnel members on his own staff. Eventually, Udoka's coaching staff was announced.
Ben Sullivan, Garrett Jackson, Tiago Splitter, Cam Hodges, and Royal Ivey.
Ivey played 10 years in the NBA, while Splitter played seven seasons in the league and even won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs. After one season, Splitter left the Rockets to become the head coach of Paris Basketball.
Like Sullivan, Jackson, and Hodges, Ivey is still with the team heading into the 2024-25 season. However, this summer, he's been coaching South Sudan's national team, as they shockingly qualified for the Olympics.
To add color to that, Sudan ranks 33rd in the FIBA World Rankings. They've been the epitome of an underdog.
Ivey and longtime NBA standout Luol Deng have given the nation something to be excited about. Better yet, they've provided a glimpse of inspiration for the country.
Ivey explained the magnitude of Sudan's success.
"Every time we play, the whole nation stops to watch us play. We’re bringing them together. We’re uniting the fans and the people of South Sudan. And that’s way bigger than wins and losses.”
Sudan has been a feisty ballclub in the Olympics, nearly defeating Team USA in their exhibition match. And although they didn't beat them when it counted, they forced Team USA's Steve Kerr to change his gameplan and rotation, to give them a better chance of beating Ivey's team.
Saturday's matchup against Serbia will determine Sudan's fate, as a win would put them in the Olympic quarterfinals. But regardless of what happens on the court, the Bright Stars have had a monumental impact on the nation off the court.
Which matters most.
