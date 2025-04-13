Rudy Gobert Could Cause Problems For Rockets vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets could look to meet up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a first-round playoff series.
The two teams split the four-game season series, with each squad winning a game on the road and at home.
In a potential playoff series, the Wolves may have an edge on the Rockets in terms of experience, but the matchup could come down to who dominates in the paint, according to The Athletic insider Jon Krawczynski.
"Wolves coach Chris Finch has said in the past that, generally, whichever center has the better game goes a long way to determining who wins between the Rockets and Wolves on a given night," Krawczynski writes.
"Şengün’s craftiness can cause problems for Gobert, but over the last three weeks, Gobert has been playing his best basketball since coming to the Wolves four years ago. He is involved on offense and back to his usual self on the defensive end. Rudy would have to be a factor, and stay out of foul trouble, for the Wolves to pull the upset."
The Wolves' biggest strength other than Anthony Edwards being an absolute bucket on the offensive end is Gobert's ability to protect the rim and defend the paint. If Sengun can find his way past Gobert in that matchup, the Rockets could have the edge in a series.
The Wolves are in action today against the league-worst Utah Jazz while the Rockets, who have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the West, will play the Denver Nuggets. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT.