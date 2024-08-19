Should Amen Thompson Start Over Dillon Brooks for the Rockets?

Amen Thompson in games he played 32 minutes or more during his rookie year:



18 PTS - 11 REB - 10 AST - 3 STL - 3 BLK

25 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST - 1 STL - 2 BLK

18 PTS - 14 REB - 5 AST - 2 STL - 1 BLK

19 PTS - 12 REB - 2 AST - 2 STL - 1 BLK

15 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST - 1 STL - 2 BLK… pic.twitter.com/40GylO4cZS