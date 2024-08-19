Should Amen Thompson Start Over Dillon Brooks for the Rockets?
Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson had an impressive rookie season, averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists throughout 2023-24. The 21-year-old took full advantage of his minutes, which garnered some talk about receiving a starting spot over Dillon Brooks.
Thompson received 22.4 minutes per game, but when he got more opportunities, he shined. Brooks averaged 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 30.9 minutes, which for scale, isn't as impressive as what Thompson did when he got big minutes.
The Rockets ranked 11th in rebounding percentage last season, largely due to Thompson's contributions on the glass. The offense was a big issue for Houston, and given that they made minimal roster changes, its improvement would come with rotational changes.
If the Rockets start Thompson, they would get more of a Swiss Army Knife than they would with Brooks. Thompson is slightly less of a scorer, but he is more of a playmaker and rebounder than the former Memphis Grizzly.
Moving Brooks to the bench would also provide more mentorship to the younger players. Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason highlight the next five, so swapping Thompson and Brooks would balance out the lineups. Not to mention, Brooks would share the court more with former teammate Steven Adams, building chemistry.
Based on the stats, Thompson's starting spot would elevate the rest of the starting lineup, while Brooks would balance out the bench with scoring a leadership. As Houston nears training camp, head coach Ime Udoka should weigh the possibilities, as the Rockets push for the playoffs following a 41-41 2023-24 season.
