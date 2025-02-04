Should Rockets Have Traded Amen Thompson For Luka Doncic?
The Houston Rockets and the rest of the NBA are still in shock over the massive trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
Doncic, a 25-year-old MVP candidate, was expected to be the future of the Mavs for the next decade or more, but Dallas shipped him off to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.
While Davis is tremendous and one of the best players in the league, many felt that the Mavs could have gotten more for his services.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes the Rockets could have beaten the Lakers' offer if they included Amen Thompson and a couple of their future draft picks.
"Amen Thompson has played well enough this season to become one of the most interesting young trade assets in the league. If we take Harrison at his word on the importance of defense, Thompson should be someone he'd put a ton of value in," Bailey writes.
"Defensive Player of the Year has long been a big man's award, but Thompson has the potential to win it one day.
"Add him to some of Houston's big salaries and some portion of its trove of future picks (it potentially has access to eight first-rounders between now and 2031), and the Rockets have the ability to put together one of the best star-fetching trade packages in the NBA."
Thompson, 22, has been one of the best young players in the NBA this season, and the Rockets should view him as an untouchable asset. However, Luka may be one of the only players that the Rockets should be open to trading Thompson for.
The Rockets will be able to put together some kind of package like that for a superstar that's available down the line, but their turn isn't here just yet.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they visit the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
