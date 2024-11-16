Inside The Rockets

Should Rockets Re-Sign Fred VanVleet?

Fred VanVleet could be in his final year with the Houston Rockets.

Nov 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has a team option in his contract after the season, and that will put the front office in a position to make a big decision.

VanVleet, 30, signed a three-year, $128 million contract in the summer of 2023 with a team option for the 2025-26 campaign. He was a massive part of the Rockets' ascent to get back to .500 last season and he remains a key leader for the team.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus deemed VanVleet as the biggest decision the Rockets have this offseason.

"The Rockets need to decide on a potential rookie-scale extension for Jabari Smith Jr., but the more significant question may be Fred VanVleet," Pincus writes. "The veteran guard has a $44.9 million team option, which seems higher than the market value (by a significant margin). Look for Houston to opt out and re-sign VanVleet to a multi-year deal at a much lower annual number. Perhaps a four-year deal starting in the low $20 million range for 2025-26."

The Rockets would like to keep VanVleet, but with Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard on the rise, it could be in Houston's best interest to gauge the kind of value he would have on the trade market, especially if he regresses this season.

VanVleet is averaging just over 13 points and five assists per game, which is less than what he was producing a year ago. However, the season is young, and the Rockets won't need to figure out VanVleet's future until the summer.

