Should Rockets Trade Cam Whitmore?

Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore could be dangled in trade rumors.

Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore (7) prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore could be a hot name in trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The second-year pro has gone through ups and downs during his time in Houston, but his 18-point performance in 24 minutes could have teams interested in acquiring him.

However, the reasons to trade Whitmore are the same reasons to keep him. Whitmore is a special talent, and while he hasn't been given as much playing time as he could have, that doesn't mean the Rockets should deal him.

This is the first year with the new core that the Rockets have been competitive, and they deserve to see this potential playoff run through to see how well they can perform.

Therefore, Whitmore shouldn't be traded until at least the offseason.

The Rockets can mix and match and figure out which combinations of players work for the long term, but only after they find out what they have in Whitmore in a playoff setting.

The Rockets will have the tools and reason to make a trade in the near future, but that shouldn't happen in the next couple of weeks.

Whitmore and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

