Should Rockets Trade With Bulls?
The NBA trade season is beginning to form and the Houston Rockets will likely be classified as buyers.
With the Rockets 14-6 through 20 games, they could look to add pieces via trade to improve the roster ahead of Feb. 6.
A team that could look to be a seller is the Chicago Bulls, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.
"No surprise, then, that Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline," Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "Most notably, sources say, Chicago has expressed a desire to move LaVine, Vučević and Ball — who collectively command nearly $85 million in salary this season."
"Arturas is trying to drive up attention for all of his guys — he's smart," said one league figure with knowledge of the Bulls' thinking. "The fact they were willing to move DeMar and [Alex] Caruso [this past offseason], they're willing to move anybody [now]."
A player like Nikola Vucevic could bolster the center rotation and Lonzo Ball could make the defense even scarier, but the Rockets would have to sacrifice a young player or picks in order to make these trades happen.
It's up to general manager Rafael Stone to decide if that upgrade is worth it for the Rockets, but there's a chance he may want to see this full roster run its course for the season.
