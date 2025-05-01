Inside The Rockets

Social Media Reacts to Rockets Blowing Out Warriors in Game 5

How social media reacted to the Rockets extending their season on Wednesday night.

Derek Parker

Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their backs against the wall on Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets stepped up, issuing a double-digit loss to the Warriors to stave off elimination and make the series 3-1 in Golden State's favor.

Houston was hot from the get-go, rarely letting off the gas in coasting to a blowout win. The lead would blossom to as high as 31 for the Rockets, with the Warriors bench making things interesting in the fourth quarter. The Rockets eventually coasted to a 131-116 win. The trio of Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet combined to score 75 points.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr waved the white flag surprisingly early, putting primarily bench plays into the game mid-way through the third quarter. If the Wednesday-night rotation was any indication, it appears the Warriors are going to try to close the series out at home in Game 6.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 5:

The Rockets and Warriors will play Game 6 in San Francisco on Friday, May 2.

feed

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/News