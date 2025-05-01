Social Media Reacts to Rockets Blowing Out Warriors in Game 5
With their backs against the wall on Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets stepped up, issuing a double-digit loss to the Warriors to stave off elimination and make the series 3-1 in Golden State's favor.
Houston was hot from the get-go, rarely letting off the gas in coasting to a blowout win. The lead would blossom to as high as 31 for the Rockets, with the Warriors bench making things interesting in the fourth quarter. The Rockets eventually coasted to a 131-116 win. The trio of Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet combined to score 75 points.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr waved the white flag surprisingly early, putting primarily bench plays into the game mid-way through the third quarter. If the Wednesday-night rotation was any indication, it appears the Warriors are going to try to close the series out at home in Game 6.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 5:
The Rockets and Warriors will play Game 6 in San Francisco on Friday, May 2.