Some Rockets Are Playing For Their Future In Houston
The Houston Rockets believe their roster has enough firepower to compete against any of the league's top teams. With a strong combination of young players and impact veterans, the Rockets are built to compete this season, as well as the next several seasons. However, some players on the current roster may not have a spot on the team in the next iteration of the squad.
While many of the young players are expected to contribute to Houston's long-term success, it may be harder to determine which veterans will still be on the team to help the team compete.
Players like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. have already gotten paid extensions, and Tari Eason may not be far behind. Reed Sheppard isn't eligible for an extension yet, but the Rockets hope he turns into a player worth extending.
Houston has high hopes for each of those young players, expecting them to become leading pieces on a team capable of winning a championship. The front office added Kevin Durant to the fray to ensure the Rockets had a proven No. 1 scoring option to lead the team's offense whenever it's needed.
Durant won't be playing forever; he desires an extension that allows him to retire and makes Houston the last location he plays for in his NBA career.
The Rockets are confident the young pieces they have will still be able to compete once Durant does retire, but will players like Fred VanVleet or Steven Adams still have the same opportunities at that point?
In most cases, it's not likely. Adams has contributed significantly to the team's success in his tenure, and he's been signed to an extension as well. However, if Durant retires in the next two to three seasons, Adams might not be as effective. He may still have stores of strength, but there's no guarantee his power will be as dominating against a league that's steadily becoming bigger on average.
VanVleet may be able to have a role, but he may not be a starting-caliber point guard at that time. A leadership role off the bench could suit him once he loses a step, but the Rockets drafted Sheppard as a long-term option at point guard. If Sheppard doesn't work out the way Houston hopes, they'll likely attempt to acquire a starting-caliber point guard.
VanVleet's current value is immeasurable. His leadership has contributed to a total turnaround for the franchise. However, as a smaller guard, his quickness and shot-making ability are the biggest factors in his game. Any drop off could limit his effectiveness.
While the Rockets are built to compete right now in the newly formed Durant era, the Rockets have an eye on the future. It's not yet clear which of the current players will be considered in that future.