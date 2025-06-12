Inside The Rockets

Stephen A. Smith Shares Thoughts on Rockets Guard and Houston's Future

Could Jalen Green be the "guy" for Houston, or is Stephen A. Smith right?

Alec Elijah

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was a hot topic on ESPN's First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and a guest appearance by NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Smith went on air to criticize Green's dedication to his team, and also question if the Rockets can afford to keep putting up with Green's inability to show up in big moments.

"He seems a bit distracted. They needed him in the playoffs, there were 4 games where he scored single digits" said Smith. "That’s just panicking. If you’re Houston, you can’t afford to stand still, the face cannot be Jalen Green, he’s just not ready yet.”

While fans had mixed reactions to what SAS and Windhorst had to say about Jalen Green, most did agree that there seems to be some type of distraction that is preventing Green from showing a consistent level of play that the Rockets desperately need alongside All-Star center Alperen Sengun.

This past season, Green logged an average of 21 points, 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds, which on paper seems great for a fourth-year guard that has the keys to a franchise; however, as Rockets fans have seen this past season with Green, sometimes averages are not a game-to-game basis. Just like in the playoffs, as SAS noted, Green had four games with only single-digit points.

Green did have one big outing in the playoffs where he put up 38 points to help Houston beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals, but that was the only game Green looked like an actual rising star in the playoffs.

Jalen Green (4)
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) stands on the court against the Golden State Warriors before the start of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Smith questioned whether Green can be "the face," and with the Rockets rumored to be in the mix in adding an NBA superstar and alpha scorer, the front office for Houston may feel the same way SAS does.

Jalen is signed to the Rockets through the 2027-28 season, and while he could be featured in a trade package for an NBA superstar, it will not be until July 1 when his trade restriction is lifted.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/News