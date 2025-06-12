Stephen A. Smith Shares Thoughts on Rockets Guard and Houston's Future
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was a hot topic on ESPN's First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and a guest appearance by NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
Smith went on air to criticize Green's dedication to his team, and also question if the Rockets can afford to keep putting up with Green's inability to show up in big moments.
"He seems a bit distracted. They needed him in the playoffs, there were 4 games where he scored single digits" said Smith. "That’s just panicking. If you’re Houston, you can’t afford to stand still, the face cannot be Jalen Green, he’s just not ready yet.”
While fans had mixed reactions to what SAS and Windhorst had to say about Jalen Green, most did agree that there seems to be some type of distraction that is preventing Green from showing a consistent level of play that the Rockets desperately need alongside All-Star center Alperen Sengun.
This past season, Green logged an average of 21 points, 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds, which on paper seems great for a fourth-year guard that has the keys to a franchise; however, as Rockets fans have seen this past season with Green, sometimes averages are not a game-to-game basis. Just like in the playoffs, as SAS noted, Green had four games with only single-digit points.
Green did have one big outing in the playoffs where he put up 38 points to help Houston beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals, but that was the only game Green looked like an actual rising star in the playoffs.
Smith questioned whether Green can be "the face," and with the Rockets rumored to be in the mix in adding an NBA superstar and alpha scorer, the front office for Houston may feel the same way SAS does.
Jalen is signed to the Rockets through the 2027-28 season, and while he could be featured in a trade package for an NBA superstar, it will not be until July 1 when his trade restriction is lifted.