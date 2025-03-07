Steven Adams Shows Impact in Rockets Win Over Pelicans
When the Houston Rockets first traded for Steven Adams before the trade deadline in 2024, some asked why they would trade for someone who would not see the court for the rest of that season. At the time, Adams sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the middle of the 2022-23 season.
Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka said the same thing when asked that question. Stone and Udoka stated that Adams brings toughness and was still one of the best rebounders in the NBA. The Rockets felt they needed someone like Adams to backup Sengun and bring a toughness off the bench. They also realized he was one of the best teammates in the entire league.
Adams played only 42 games in 2022-23 and did not take the court in 2023-2024. The Rockets coaches and front office felt that despite rehabbing, he would be the exact type of player they needed to back up Alperen Sengun when he returned from injury.
It has been a slow process for the Rockets and Adams getting him up to game speed. The Rockets have been cautious with their veteran big man as he has missed 21 games this season and rarely plays on the second night of back-to-backs.
When Adams does play the Rockets make sure to limit his minutes and that's why he has only played more than 20 minutes in a game four times this season. The Rockets want to make sure that Adams is ready for the playoffs when everything slows down and every possession is at a premium.
Adams' ability to dominate on the boards and toughness in the paint are things the Rockets have not had as a backup to Sengun since he came into the league. Another part of Adams' game that is not talked about enough is his playmaking ability.
In the Rockets win over the Pelicans Adams finished with a career high six assist. Adams combination of screen setting and basketball IQ makes him an ideal player to facilitate the offense through from the post. Last night's game was the perfect example of what Adams brings to any team.
Even though Adams scored just three points Thursday night, he still finished with a game-high plus 17 in 19 minutes. That is because Adams importance to the Rockets can't be measured by how many points he scores.
Adams game is the perfect example of eye test you may look at the box score and see he didn't score a point or only played 19 minutes and think it was a pedestrian type of game but if you watch Adams, you see the impact.
Teams often send two or even three players to box Adams out on rebound attempts, which gives other Rockets an easier path to rebounds. The Rockets have also begun to use the double big lineup of Adams and Sengun more often, which has been successful in multiple games.
Thursday's night win over the Pelicans was the perfect example of what Steven Adams brings to the Rockets when he is on the court and is exactly what the Rockets wanted him to bring to the team when they traded for him in 2024.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.