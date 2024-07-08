Summer League Notes: Former Rockets First-Round Pick Scratched in Miami Heat Win
The 2021 NBA Draft was a pivotal one for the Houston Rockets. The franchise was entering their first full offseason following the trades that split up the Rockets' All-NBA backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
The franchise won just 17 of their 72 games in Stephen Silas's debut season as head coach and hoped to use the draft as a way to surround the young coach with franchise pillars. The team selected four players in the opening round of the draft- Jalen Green (pick No. 2), Alperen Sengun (pick No. 16), Usman Garuba (pick No. 23), and Josh Christopher (pick No. 24).
Fast forward three years and two of the four aren't on the team anymore, in Garuba and Christopher, as they were both traded in the 2023 offseason. Furthermore, neither of the two is on an NBA roster, although Garuba has garnered a considerable amount of interest overseas.
In fact, Garuba reportedly has a multi-year contract offer on the table from Spain's Real Madrid, where he starred from 2017-2021.
Christopher is still in pursuit of an NBA home. The Memphis Grizzlies released the former Arizona State star, shortly after landing hm via trade, while the Utah Jazz signed and released him in a three-month span.
Christopher took to the Summer League, inking a deal with the Miami Heat, hoping to use the league as an open tryout for all 30 NBA teams.
In Miami's opening Summer League match against the Golden State Warriors, Christopher had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block, while shooting 1-for-8 from the field, as the Warriors proved to be too much for the Heat, crushing Miami 105-66.
All told, the 22-year-old played 18 minutes as a reserve, and was on the wrong end of a viral highlight.
In Miami's second Summer League match against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, things were drastically different. Miami cruised to a 102-86 victory, while the former Rockets first-round pick was a DNP by Heat Summer League coach Dan Bisaccio.
The Heat were led by rookie Kel'el Ware, who had 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Miami will take the court again on Wednesday, July 10th, in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
