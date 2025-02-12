Suns vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are opening their season series with the Phoenix Suns in a game at Toyota Center.
The Suns are coming off of a game last night against the Memphis Grizzlies, so the Rockets are getting them while they aren't at full strength. This could be a good opportunity for them to take advantage and snag a win as they are nestled in with some of the top contenders in the Western Conference standings.
The Rockets are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with the Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers fighting for a spot for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Suns vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Suns vs. Rockets Injury Report
Phoenix Suns
PG Vasilije Micic (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
SG Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
SF Cody Martin (OUT - sports hernia)
Houston Rockets
PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)
Suns vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Phoenix Suns
- PG Tyus Jones
- SG Devin Booker
- SF Kevin Durant
- PF Royce O'Neale
- C Nick Richards
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
