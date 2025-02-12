Inside The Rockets

Suns vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are back in action against the Phoenix Suns at home.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) slap hands during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) slap hands during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are opening their season series with the Phoenix Suns in a game at Toyota Center.

The Suns are coming off of a game last night against the Memphis Grizzlies, so the Rockets are getting them while they aren't at full strength. This could be a good opportunity for them to take advantage and snag a win as they are nestled in with some of the top contenders in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with the Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers fighting for a spot for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Suns vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Suns vs. Rockets Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

PG Vasilije Micic (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SG Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

SF Cody Martin (OUT - sports hernia)

Houston Rockets

PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)

PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)

Suns vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns

  • PG Tyus Jones
  • SG Devin Booker
  • SF Kevin Durant
  • PF Royce O'Neale
  • C Nick Richards

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

