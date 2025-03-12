Suns vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets continue their long homestand as they welcome Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the struggling Phoenix Suns to the Toyota Center.
The Suns are clawing their way back into the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference, but the Rockets have a chance to play spoiler in Houston. The Rockets also need to keep pace in the West to fight for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
A win would also help Houston's draft pick potential as the team holds Phoenix's selection for this summer's draft, so a victory is crucial for the Rockets tonight.
Suns vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Suns vs. Rockets Injury Report
Phoenix Suns
- PG Monte Morris (DOUBTFUL - back)
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
Suns vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Phoenix Suns
- PG Tyus Jones
- SG Devin Booker
- SF Kevin Durant
- PF Bol Bol
- C Nick Richards
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
