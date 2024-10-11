Inside The Rockets

Tari Eason Could Be Difference Maker for Rockets

The Houston Rockets should be excited to have Tari Eason back.

Sep 30, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during Houston Rockets media day. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
After a promising rookie season for the Houston Rockets, Tari Eason took a step back in his second year after he was limited to just 22 games with a lower leg injury.

Now fully healthy, Eason is hoping to recapture some of that rookie magic in his third NBA campaign.

Eason, 23, averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season with the Rockets, a sign that he could be a strong contributor for the team moving forward.

Eason has all the tools you want in a forward in today's game. He has the size that can defend guards on the perimeter while also fighting for rebounds in the paint. His energy that he brings off the bench is infectious for a second unit, and he can be that spark Houston desperately needs with its second lineup.

He's already a strong NBA defender, and he has a ton of potential with Ime Udoka as his coach. We saw a little bit of what that looks like last year, but with a full offseason of growth, Eason could be in line for a breakout season.

Considering he is eligible for an extension next summer, Eason will do whatever it takes to put his best foot forward this year in hopes of solidifying his spot on the roster in the long run.

