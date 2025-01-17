Tari Eason Shone in Return to Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets welcomed back Tari Eason to the lineup against the Sacramento Kings Friday night. Eason had missed the last 13 games due to lower leg injury management. Before Friday, Eason hadn't played since Dec. 14 in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Injuries have been a big part of Eason's last season and a half. Last season, Eason only played 22 games after having season-ending knee surgery. Last season, the Rockets were hoping Eason could return at some point, as they listed him as a game-time decision for several games in a row.
Eventually, the Rockets realized Eason's injury was more serious than they expected, and they shut him down in March. Shortly after, Eason had surgery, which was a four-month recovery. Eason was ready to start the season as he played in the first 22 games.
Eason then had several inactives, which eventually led to him missing a month of basketball. Some people worried it was a repeat of last season. Thankfully, that isn't the case.
Eason made his long-awaited return Friday night and picked up right where he left. Eason, in his first game back, played 24 minutes and scored 16 points and pulled down four rebounds. Eason played his usual hard-nosed defense all game long.
With the injury to Jabari Smith and Fred VanVleet missing Friday's game Eason return came at the perfect time. It didn't take Eason long to make an impact as he was all over the court in his normal energetic way.
Eason has proven in the last few years that when healthy, he is one of the best bench players in the NBA. Until his absence, Eason was in the top three in total steals despite coming off the bench. Despite the loss, Eason talked about how excited he was to return to the court. Via Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle
“You hear everybody, the discourse, like concerns and everything, but I love basketball. I don’t want that to be misconstrued,” Eason said Thursday. “I don’t want to sit out games. I don’t not want to play basketball. Basketball is really one of the only things I love, besides my family, and stepping away from the game is incredibly hard for me and incredibly difficult for me. So, you know, being able to play basketball again right now — obviously we lost and I’m upset about that, but I’m incredibly just grateful to be back on the floor.”
Even though the Rockets have been able to win games in Eason's absence, they realize that Eason is a vital part of their playoff run. In his first game back, Eason showed everything he brings to the court, from instant offense to tough one-on-one defense, and the Rockets are ecstatic to have him back.
