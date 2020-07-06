Thabo Sefolosha: Multiple Rockets Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha joined a growing list of players opting out of the NBA's restart last week, and the 14-year veteran explained his decision on Friday.

"After a round trip to Houston, I decided not to play. I do it mainly for my family," Sefolosha told Swiss news outlet Radio Télévision Suiss. "Without mentioning a name, I know that some of my teammates had COVID-19, including one with whom I been close enough for a few days in Houston."

The NBA released coronavirus testing data on July 2, with 25 of the 351 players tested registering a positive result. The results of said tests can remain private. Assuming Sefolosha isn't mistaken, a Rockets player is likely among the 25 positive tests over the last week.

Houston signed fellow veteran forward Luc Mbah a Moute after Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's restart on July 1. Mbah a Moute has not played since October 2018, though he has plenty of familiarity with Mike D'Antoni and the Rockets. Mbah a Moute spent the 2017-18 season with Houston, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game.

The Rockets will enter Orlando No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are currently tied with the Thunder and one game back of the Jazz for the No. 4 seed. Houston sits one 1.5 games ahead of the Mavericks before the two teams face off in their respective restart openers on July 31.

Sefolosha signed with Houston in September 2019. He is averaging 2.2 points and 10.6 minutes per game this season.