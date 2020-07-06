InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Thabo Sefolosha: Multiple Rockets Tested Positive for COVID-19

Michael Shapiro

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha joined a growing list of players opting out of the NBA's restart last week, and the 14-year veteran explained his decision on Friday.

"After a round trip to Houston, I decided not to play. I do it mainly for my family," Sefolosha told Swiss news outlet Radio Télévision Suiss. "Without mentioning a name, I know that some of my teammates had COVID-19, including one with whom I been close enough for a few days in Houston."

The NBA released coronavirus testing data on July 2, with 25 of the 351 players tested registering a positive result. The results of said tests can remain private. Assuming Sefolosha isn't mistaken, a Rockets player is likely among the 25 positive tests over the last week.

Houston signed fellow veteran forward Luc Mbah a Moute after Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's restart on July 1. Mbah a Moute has not played since October 2018, though he has plenty of familiarity with Mike D'Antoni and the Rockets. Mbah a Moute spent the 2017-18 season with Houston, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game. 

The Rockets will enter Orlando No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are currently tied with the Thunder and one game back of the Jazz for the No. 4 seed. Houston sits one 1.5 games ahead of the Mavericks before the two teams face off in their respective restart openers on July 31. 

Sefolosha signed with Houston in September 2019. He is averaging 2.2 points and 10.6 minutes per game this season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Eye Increased Pace in Orlando

D'Antoni: "The biggest thing is the speed of how we play. I think that’ll be a big point of emphasis as we go into the training camp."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Scrimmage Raptors, Grizzlies, Celtics Before Restart

Houston will kick off its trio of scrimmages with a matchup against the Raptors on Friday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Hints at Expanded Rotation Before Playoffs

D'Antoni: "We’ll have a good rotation and look forward to getting a better look at guys that maybe came in the middle of the year."

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Details Police Harassment, Racial Profiling

Covington spent a portion of the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus doing social justice work in Nashville.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon at 'Full Health' Entering 2020 Playoffs

Gordon: "When you have a surgery during the season it’s always tough, but now I’m back to myself and what I should be doing."

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Expects Westbrook to 'Turn it Up a Notch' in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "If you go on [Westbrook's] history and career, he’s always played better in the playoffs. He turns it up a notch."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Mbah a Moute played one season with the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out of NBA Restart

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Won't Use Names of Deceased People on Jerseys

The NBA will allow players to replace their last name on the back of jerseys with statements supporting social justice.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro