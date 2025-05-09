The Case for Continuity: Can the Rockets Improve Without a Major Shakeup?
The Houston Rockets are entering one of the most crucial offseasons of their new era. The front office has committed to allowing the young players time to develop and grow. However, some of their young players are entering their fifth season, and the Rockets are nearing the time when they have to decide which of their pickups will still be on the team when Houston is competing with the league's best for championships.
Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are crucial parts of Houston's future.
Sengun proved he can be an elite center over the past several seasons, and he had much-improved defense during the Rockets' last campaign. The offense functions better when he has the ball in his hands frequently, making decisive passes or taking on one-on-one matchups to score.
Thompson is the best wing defender on the squad and has the instinct on offense to create spectacular scoring plays. He still needs improvement with his shooting and ball handling, but potential growth would make Thompson one of the league's most dangerous players.
Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr. are some players who will likely remain on a contending Rockets' squad.
Eason brings immediate energy from the bench, causing several deflections and quality perimeter defense. He must find a way to limit his ill-advised decisions and untimely fouls on defense before he can become a truly elite defender. However, his skill set contributes to the balance Houston has on the roster.
Smith Jr. is a unique talent on the team, combining length and defense with knockdown shooting from the perimeter. The Rockets got several crucial 3-pointers from Smith Jr. throughout the playoffs, and he is a quality help defender.
Sheppard hasn't gotten much playing time this season, but the Rockets' front office believes in his abilities and are confident in the investment they've made in him.
Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore are the young players on the squad who could potentially be in danger of continuing their careers in a different city.
Green struggled during his first postseason run, falling significantly short of his regular-season average. Like Sheppard, Whitmore didn't receive much playing time this season either, as he tries to develop his decision-making and passing.
Houston's continuity question starts and ends with Green. The answer the Rockets are looking for likely surrounds the decision they make with Green's status on the team. Houston has expressed belief in the guard throughout his career, and the team could choose to move forward for one more season as the Rockets try to get over the hump. If Green takes another leap next regular season, Houston's gamble could be justified as they hope they drafted a top-level scorer in 2021. If it doesn't pan out, the Rockets went all-in on a player that never quite reached his potential, potentially setting the franchise back.
The Rockets could avoid the latter outcome by committing to a trade this offseason or before next season's trade deadline. Green would likely become part of a package to bring in a No. 1 scoring option with proven talent in the postseason.
The decision about Green looms large for the Rockets, and they hope they can elevate as a team to become one of the highest-performing teams in the postseason.