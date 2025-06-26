The Future Is Now For The Rockets
The Houston Rockets no longer have the luxury of waiting for their players to develop further. The acquisition of Kevin Durant assured that, as the team prepares for a deep postseason run if everything goes according to plan. Fortunately for the Rockets, they have several young players who have already become major contributors to winning, and some who have greater potential beyond their current skill level. With an all-time talent like Durant on the team, players will be tasked to reach their potential with more necessity and expectations than ever before.
The Rockets' past season was successful largely because their young players took a leap in their play. Alperen Sengun was already established as one of the team's top players, earning his first all-star appearance this season. Sengun was ready to compete at a high level, and he proved as much with a solid first postseason.
Amen Thompson rose in prominence last season after showing flashes of promise in his rookie season. His handle and ball security tightened the longer the season went, and he eventually became a crucial offensive option for the Rockets in the late season and playoffs.
Jabari Smith Jr. proved that he was capable of high-level basketball as well, knocking down big shots throughout the playoffs and becoming a much more consistent rebounder, shooter, and defender.
In terms of defense, Tari Eason was one of the team's most impactful defenders this season, and his significance grew as the season progressed.
Most of the young players who have had some years of experience under their belt are ready to join Durant to compete for a potential championship in Houston. The two players Houston is waiting to blossom are Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard.
Whitmore has a few more years than Sheppard, but he still struggled to get any playing time this season. Scoring is his main strength, and he still couldn't find time on the floor when the Rockets needed scoring the most in the postseason.
Houston needs Whitmore to improve his decision-making and to become more well-rounded than just a scorer.
Sheppard is a player that Houston has a lot of belief in. He is a natural ball handler who can also hit shots in the mid-range and 3-point land.
When both of these players are contributing at a high level, the Rockets will be much closer to competing with the league's best teams for a championship. Houston needs all of their players to level up sooner rather than later to compete while Durant is leading the team.