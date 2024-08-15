The Good and the Bad of the Houston Rockets 2024-25 Schedule
Throughout the week, we have seen snippets of the NBA schedule come out, including the Houston Rockets' group play schedule for the second annual in-season tournament. As of Thursday afternoon, we finally know the Rockets' full schedule, and it's time to break down what the Rockets can expect this season.
When NBA schedules are released, certain schedule aspects normally stand out. For example, what team will you face on opening night, who will you face in the first ten games, and if there are any nationally televised games? Here is the good and bad of the Rockets 2024-25 schedule.
The Good
First ten games
When you are in a tough conference like the Rockets, you need to get off to a fast start or, at the very least, not stumble out of the gate. In the Rockets first ten games, six are against teams that did not make the playoffs last season, and only four are against teams that did make the postseason.
With an opening matchup vs. the Charlotte Hornets, which will be the first time since 2019 that the Rockets have started the season at home, and two vs. the San Antonio Spurs in the first four games, the Rockets have a chance to come out of the gate fast. Even though the Grizzlies will visit the Toyota Center on October 25th, no one knows how they will look, even with the return of Ja Morant. The Rockets can start the first five games 4-1 or 5-0.
The next five games are a little tougher, with matchups against the Knicks, Warriors and Thunder, but a fast start in the first five games will give them some wiggle room in the next five.
Home games to start the season
Even looking past the first ten games, the schedule shouldn't strike fear in the Rockets or its fans. The Rockets have 15 games for November, including group play for the in-season tournament. Of those 15 games, eight will be against teams that made the playoffs last year, and seven will be against teams on the outside looking in.
Also, for November, the Rockets play nine of their 15 games at home, which should help them navigate some of the tougher matchups for November. In the first 18 games, the Rockets play 11 at home. The Rockets also have 13 of 17 games at home from February 9th to March 17th.
Nationally televised games
The Rockets over the last four seasons have not had many games televised nationally outside of NBA TV. Well, in 2024-25, its time to party, because the Rockets have a total of 11 nationally televised games: two on TNT, one on ESPN and eight on NBA TV. it may not seem like a lot but is more than they have received in several years.
The Bad
Long road trips
Of course, when you have a long stretch at home, you will eventually have a long stretch on the road. From Jan. 7 until Feb. 8, the Rockets will play 13 of 17 on the road, including their lone ESPN game against the Spurs on Feb. 26. They also play most games on the road to end the season. Eight of their final 13 games will be on the road, which could be crucial, especially if the playoff race is tight down the stretch.
Back to backs
The Rockets have 16 back-to-back games, which is about an average number, considering the NBA is trying to limit the number of back-to-back games as much as possible. The problem is that only four sets have both games at home, and seven have both games on the road.
Back-to-backs are already brutal, especially on the road. The Rockets struggled for most of the season on the road, finishing 14-27 away from the Toyota Center. If the Rockets want to take that next step and make the playoffs, they will have to be better on the road.
Conclusion
When it comes to predicting records in the NBA, just by looking at the schedule, it is always tricky because it's a long season, and you don't know what to expect from the other teams in the NBA. A team that you thought was a championship contender could easily have an off-year and vice versa,
The Rockets key to success is to have a fast start, especially on the road, so they can finally return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.
