The Houston Rockets Have Flipped the Script on the Road
The Houston Rockets experienced significant improvement last season, winning 19 more games than the previous year, which is the largest increase in the NBA. They finished the season with a record of 41-41 and made strides in several areas.
However, their biggest challenge throughout the season was performing on the road.
The Rockets didn't secure their first road victory of the 2023-24 campaign until Dec. 23. They began the season by losing their first 12 road games and did not achieve their 10th road win until March 29 of last season.
The Rockets, however, have flipped the script this season in many areas, including road wins. With their blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Rockets won their 10th game of the year on the road, three months sooner than last season.
Winning on the road is essential for playoff seeding and advancing in the playoffs. The Rockets have demonstrated throughout the season that they are one of the elite teams in the NBA.
The Rockets didn't just struggle on the road last season; they have struggled away from home the previous four seasons, winning a total of 31 games over that nearly half-decade stretch. The Rockets currently have the third-most road victories in the NBA.
The Rockets start one of their most challenging stretches of the season with a five-game home stand on Friday. They will be home for the next 10 days and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Toyota Center.
Despite the long home stand the Rockets know that they will have to continue not only winning at home but on the road as they have done all season long.
