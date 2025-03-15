The Rockets Are Having One of Their Best Offensive Rebounding Seasons Ever
The Houston Rockets dominated the Dallas Mavericks almost from start to finish in Friday night's 133-96 win. The Rockets took the season series 3-1 and moved their record to 42-25. The Mavericks entered the game as the walking wounded without several players, including Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.
The Rockets were led in scoring by Tari Eason, who scored a career high of 30 points, and in rebounding by Alperen Sengun, who pulled down 15 rebounds. The Rockets shot 51.4% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc.
The Rockets had one of their best offensive games of the season. Despite shooting over 50%, they still pulled down 17 offensive rebounds and had 29 second-chance points. The Rockets dominated the boards on both sides of the court, outrebounding the Mavericks 67-34, which is the Rockets' best rebounding margin since 1981, when they outrebounded the same Mavericks team by 35.
The Rockets' dominance on the boards shouldn't come as a surprise. They have been the best rebounding team all season, particularly on the offensive boards, where they rank number one. The Rockets are on pace to have one of their best offensive-rebounding years in 36 seasons.
They are not just having one of the best seasons on the offensive boards in franchise history, but they are on pace to have the best offensive rebounding season in the NBA since 2002-03 Golden State Warriors.
Since he took over the team in 2023, Ime Udoka has emphasized rebounding, especially offensive rebounding. Last season, the Rockets were sixth in offensive rebounding and third overall. In Friday night's game, the Rockets finished with 29 second-chance points, marking the 20th time this season they have accomplished that mark.
They only accomplished that mark sixteen times all last season and big reason why the Rockets offensive rebounding has become their best weapon on the offensive side of the basketball. That rebounding dominance starts with Alperen Sengun who is averaging a career high 10.4 boards a game.
Over the last month, the Rockets have deployed their double-big lineup, increasing their rebounding efforts. This skill will come in handy once the playoffs begin, as every possession is important, and an extra possession could mean the difference between moving on to the next round or going home.
The Rockets understand they are not the best shooting team in the NBA and won't be in the playoffs. That is why everyone, from the coaching staff to the players, understands that crashing the boards is how the Rockets can continue to win games.
