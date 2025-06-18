The Rockets Can Still Achieve Without a Major Move
The Houston Rockets are standing pat on their decision not to overpay for Kevin Durant despite his status as an all-time player. Durant would immediately address some of Houston's key issues, like shooting, spacing, and half-court offense. However, Houston isn't willing to give away significant assets or top young players to acquire an older player who doesn't fit the team's timeline. Some younger players will likely have an expanded role in the upcoming season. Every young player has the opportunity to get better over the summer, but the Rockets need each young player to do so to justify their reluctance to swing for a player of Durant's caliber.
The Rockets refuse to break the bank for Durant because they believe in the system and the players who have developed within the franchise, as the team has become increasingly prepared to compete with the best teams. Houston knows it can reach higher heights if some of the team's young players take the next step in their respective roles.
For Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, taking a step forward would mean ascending to become a true superstar. The Rockets' missing piece is a top player to rely on when things get difficult and the pace slows down at the end of games and during the playoffs.
This missing element is why Durant has been a much-discussed topic amongst Rockets' followers. However, each of these players is still young and has shown flashes throughout their respective careers.
If the team's main trio reaches a new level, the Rockets could be looking at some potential series victories in the postseason next year.
The top players won't be the only Rockets helping the team take another step in their progression. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore will all have increased roles next season as coach Ime Udoka attempts to find more offensive success and efficiency.
The front office has expressed its belief in Sheppard as a viable point guard option. He is learning to control the offense and use the threat of his shooting to create open looks. Whitmore could become a valuable scorer, and Smith Jr. and Eason have already become staples in the lineup for Houston.
While the Rockets are still trying to hammer out a deal with the Phoenix Suns, they know they don't have to spend everything on Durant, and have enough still on the roster to compete.