The Rockets Could Be a Box Office Attraction
The Houston Rockets have all the tools to become a must-watch team in the NBA. They have a rare mix of elite defense and unmatched athleticism that creates exciting moments throughout games. The Rockets had an exciting season, beating several top teams and finishing as one of the league's most clutch teams.
While having the tools to create exciting basketball is one element to becoming a marquee member of the NBA, winning is the most important factor. Winning creates relevance and forces the national conversation to shift towards a team that is performing well. It happened with Houston during the regular season, but the team needs a big playoff run to secure a spot as one of the can't-miss opponents throughout the NBA.
Houston's top showmen, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson, are the players who bring the most intrigue to the Rockets.
Sengun has been referred to as a wizard, and some of his passes throughout his career have been truly magical. He's the ideal player to absorb double teams because he consistently makes the correct reads and passes when there isn't much room to operate. He finds open shooters on the perimeter often, even when his teammates haven't paid off his passes with scores.
When Sengun is not passing, he's picking apart opposing players in the post with quick moves and a soft touch. Sengun is the ideal connective tissue for a team that is finally experiencing success in the league.
Thompson could eventually become Houston's best/most intriguing player. He has an on-the-court attitude that reflects the tough style of coaching Head Coach Ime Udoka provided to his players.
Thompson has every opportunity to improve and become an invaluable player on both offense and defense.
Thompson's defense is already a box-office attraction, as he earned a First-Team All-Defense distinction after his performance this season. If his offense can reach the level of his defense, he'll be a must-watch player in this league.
Green has the potential to become a must-watch player, but he must be more consistent. Players create more attention for themselves when they perform well at the highest level. Green had some of his worst games of the season in the playoffs, leaving some supporters pondering Green's future with the team. If he returns, he'll be spending all season earning back some of his goodwill from the regular season.
The Rockets are well on their way to becoming one of the league's most exciting matchups if they can continue their climb as a team.