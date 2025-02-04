The Rockets’ Lineup Misses Its Best Player
There aren't many teams in the league that could survive an injury to their best player for an extended stretch. The Houston Rockets are no exception, even with their newly emerged players and quality depth pieces. They still need Alperen Sengun, the offensive hub for the team and an efficient isolation scorer in the post. Without his contributions, the Rockets had their first three-game losing streak of the season.
Sengun is invaluable to the Rockets' offense.
Houston was missing a proven initiator in a loss against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Amen Thompson stepped up into that role with one of his best games as a professional. He finished with a triple-double, netting 25 points, 11 points, and 11 assists. It was an impressive display of Thompson's growth this season. His handle looked clean and effective, and he created shots at the rim with creativity and strength.
However, the Rockets went to Thompson in the clutch to generate offense for the team late in the game. Thompson's handle deserted him when he needed it most, giving up an unforced turnover that led to New York points. Houston's chances of winning drastically dropped after that play, and Jalen Green missed a subsequent three-point attempt to try to salvage the game in the final minute.
Houston's limitations were evident despite having a player with double-digit assists. With Sengun and Fred VanVleet missing from the game, the Rockets didn't have a dependable option to turn to in the clutch. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson is an example of a team that has its main initiator. Brunson's performance took a leap near the end of the game, and he constantly made the right decisions and nailed some big shots for New York.
Sengun plays that role when he's healthy. Rockets' Head Coach Ime Udoka trusts his big man to avoid mistakes in the clutch and create efficient offense even if for himself. Thompson and Green are turning into quality scorers and overall players, but Thompson isn't accustomed to being an offensive focal point, and Green isn't always an efficient option on offense.
It's not only the offense that suffers when Sengun is missing from the lineup.
Sengun is the defensive anchor of one of the league's best defenses. He uses his quickness and strength to handle blitzes, traps, and switches on the perimeter. He adds elite anticipation when he drops back to patrol the paint. While he isn't the most fleet-footed defensive center, there is a significant drop off from his quickness to back up Steven Adams. Adams is a dominant force on the glass but sacrifices his speed for strength. He isn't always the most effective defender, and he isn't as versatile Sengun either.
The eventual return of Jabari Smith Jr. may alleviate some defensive concerns. It seems unlikely that Thompson will relinquish his role in the starting lineup when Smith returns. Smith will likely come in from the bench, playing minutes as a stretch-five and replacing Sengun if he misses time.
Smith is a comparable defender, and his help defense took a step forward this season before his injury. He also provides a layer no other center on the team can provide with his shooting touch from deep.
Even with Smith, the Rockets are in dire need of Sengun to return to the lineup. Houston is trying to limit the damage in the Western Conference standings until his return, but the team's limitations without him may make that task difficult.
