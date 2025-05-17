The Rockets Should Make These Skills the Priority for Improvement
The Houston Rockets have been one of the main topics in trade discussions as the league speculates how they can improve from one of their best seasons in several years. Many commentators around the league say the Rockets are in a rare position to acquire a top player this offseason. However, it isn't clear if Houston will take that route to improvement. If the Rockets choose to stand pat, the team's young players have areas where necessary growth will need to be made, even if they aren't with the team.
Each young player has a key element to improve going into next season.
Alperen Sengun is the most established young player on the team, and he made great leaps defensively this season. He has already proven himself as one of the league's best offensive big men despite a slight drop in efficiency. In all honesty, Sengun's biggest improvement might coincide with some slight changes in the offensive gameplan: he must become a true passing hub and increase his assist total.
Amen Thompson's biggest improvement can come from increasing his touch from further away from the basket.
Thompson doesn't necessarily need a deep-range jump shot to be effective; he proved he can score even without a three-point shot. However, his top performances included mid-range shots and a soft touch around the rim. Adding a floater possessions when he can't fully get to the rim would open the middle of the floor for his offense, creating more opportunities to fake, pass, or finish.
It would be too simple to say that Jalen Green must improve his consistency to take the next step in his career. However, one of the elements that might help him accomplish that goal is an improved handle and ball control.
Green shows moments of true understanding in the pick and roll, and he seems like a completely different offensive player when he can get to the rim and spots on the floor where he's efficient. His problem is that his handle isn't tight enough to break down defenders off the dribble without relying on his speed. He showed moments of control throughout the season, but his control deserted him during the postseason. A better handle would help Green get to the rim, get to open spots on the floor, and create opportunities by collapsing the defense. He would also be better at utilizing screens, an area he showed improvement in over the season.
Some of the less prominent young players still have areas to improve to help the Rockets.
Jabari Smith Jr. already hits jumpers at a high level, but his next level is when he can increase his shooting volume within the flow of the offense. Tari Eason can improve by working on his defensive discipline to avoid unnecessary fouls. Cam Whitmore is still working on his decision-making on offense, and Reed Sheppard has to increase his confidence to take shots he has been comfortable taking throughout his career.
It's wishful thinking to assume all of Houston's young players will take their respective next steps and help the team improve without a roster shakeup. If enough of the young players improve their individual games, it could be the catalyst for an even better season for Houston next year.