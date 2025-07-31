The Rockets' Worst-Case Scenario Will Be Determined By The Youth
The Houston Rockets are entering next season with great expectations, bolstered by another year of experience for the team's young players and the addition of impactful veterans. Houston's ceiling could come with some individual accolades and postseason success. Their top-level result is a conference finals appearance while represented by multiple All-Stars. The worst-case scenario would be due to a few players not taking forward steps, especially the team's young players.
Injuries are every team's worst-case scenario, so this exercise won't consider any players getting hurt this season.
The worst outcome for Houston begins if its rising stars perform at a similar level to last season. Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun are the players who improved the most and showed the most promise throughout the season.
Thompson's floor outcome is another season of elite defense and moments of competent to excellent offensive game. That could mean another quality season, but the Rockets are counting on Thompson to continue getting better, not reaching his ceiling in his second season.
Responsibility for the team's success after Kevin Durant's tenure will fall to Thompson, so a lack of improvement is a development that could stunt the team's growth.
Part of the responsibility will also fall to Sengun, who is the team's best isolation player. He will be counted on to contribute more to the team's playmaking and continue to elevate as a scorer. He and Thompson's offense will help with their overall prospects.
If that duo can't level up offensively, too much responsibility will fall on Durant to score for the Rockets.
Houston won't be able to survive solely on elite defense if the offense relies only on difficult shots by its best player, and there's no movement or contributions from other top players. The Western Conference Finalists last season are direct examples of this principle.
The Oklahoma City Thunder boasted an elite scoring offense led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the team also has elite shooting and ball movement around him that makes them lethal. The Minnesota Timberwolves depend on star Anthony Edwards to score, and many of his buckets are difficult due to the offense keying on him.
Durant won't be able to find as much success as Edwards, nearing his prime as a player. If the Rockets leave him on an island as a scorer, they won't be able to compete with other top teams.
The Rockets' worst-case scenario comes if they fail to reach their regular-season potential; they'll play one of those fellow Western Conference contenders in an early round in the postseason. If the problem continues into the playoffs, they could be bowing out much earlier than their promise suggests.