The Top Names on the Houston Rockets' Summer League Roster
The Houston Rockets have officially released their full NBA 2K25 Summer League roster. Their games will occur from July 12 to July 22 in Las Vegas. Assistant coach Garrett Jackson will lead Houston.
The roster has some names of big contributors for Houston, including Cam Whitmore. Whitmore was the 2023 Summer League MVP, averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in six games. The No. 20 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has the potential to be great as he continues his career, showing flashes of elite scoring.
The Rockets' No. 3 overall draft pick, Reed Sheppard, will make his summer league debut and get his first official glimpse of NBA action. Sheppard, out of Kentucky, shot up mock drafts as his first college season carried on and eventually stood out as the Wildcats' top draft pick.
Five players on the roster were selected in an NBA draft, four players are currently on a two-way deal, and two players have come from overseas. Houston will certainly be in the running for the championship this summer, with the talent to do so in terms of the summer league landscape.
Other notable names include the recently-acquired AJ Griffin, former Heat center Orlando Robinson and former Blue Devil Trevor Keels. The Rockets will kick off their 2024 Summer League on Friday, July 12, with a bout against Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
