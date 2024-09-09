The Value of Rockets Player's Championship Experience
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is no hidden gem for his team, but it seems like the former All-Star has flown under the radar the past few seasons. The former NBA champion has plenty of experience, and when you combine that with his skills on both sides of the ball, the Rockets could get back to the postseason due in part to VanVleet.
The 30-year-old made his first All-Star game in 2022, and averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists last season as the Rockets saw a 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024. Houston went 41-41, and nearly made the Play-In Tournament while VanVleet tried to find his way with his new team.
VanVleet's experience is so valuable because he's performed on the league's biggest stage. He broke into the spotlight in the 2019 NBA Finals, averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 32.4 minutes per game. He was instrumental in the Toronto Raptors capturing their first NBA championship.
In his new home with the Rockets, VanVleet is even better than he was with Toronto in 2019, and has shown it on both sides of the ball, His 8.1 assists ranked seventh in the league, even in a season in which Houston's shooting was a problem. On the other side of the ball, VanVleet was an underrated defender for his height. He averaged 1.4 steals per game, contributing mightily to the Rockets' elite defense.
This season, Houston has legitimate playoff hopes, and VanVleet could be a big part of that as he enters year two with the organization.
