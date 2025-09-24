Three External Options the Rockets Could Replace Fred VanVleet with
Houston Rockets starting point guard Fred VanVleet was recently announced to have torn his ACL, likely sidelining him for the entire 2025-2026 season. VanVleet had started 133 regular season games for Houston since the 2023-2024 season, and was a large reason for the organization's return to the postseason.
He averaged 15.9 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 36.9 percent from 3-point range, acting as the Rockets' lead guard. His scoring prowess and efficient table-setting was unmatched in terms of his fellow teammates, as no other Rocket has shown the ability to run a stable offense like VanVleet.
For now, the Rockets seem to be turning to youngsters Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard to replace VanVleet's production in the aggregate. However, neither have handled full-time point guard duties at the NBA level, and it's a lot to place on the shoulders of the duo given the Rockets lofty championship aspirations.
Houston likely wouldn't make a move until closer to the mid-season mark, as trade restrictions begin to lift on recently acquired players. But when the time comes, which options are best suited for the Rockets?
1. CJ McCollum
McCollum is entering his 12th NBA season, and has averaged at least 20 points per game for the previous 10. The 6-foot-3 combo guard has proven capable in many different roles throughout his career, fluctuating his scoring with what teams need.
In his previous stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum helped boost the team to the playoffs twice, averaging 22.2 points per game in the 2022 Playoffs and 17.8 points per game in the 2024 Playoffs.
He was traded to the Washington Wizards in the offseason, but there's a chance he's not there long, given his expiring contract and his age, as he's now 34 years old. Should Washington buy him out near the trade deadline, he'd be exactly what Houston needs as a replacement to VanVleet's ball-handling and shooting.
2. Terry Rozier
Another veteran guard who could be a buyout candidate is the Miami Heat's Terry Rozier, who's 26$ million salary is set to expire following the 2025-2026 season. Since arriving to Miami in 2023-2024, Rozier's play has noticeably dipped in quality, averaging 12.5 points per game while holding a 51.1 percent true shooting.
However, he was once a much more viable option as a lead guard, averaging 20 points per game across 298 games with the Charlotte Hornets, and 16.5 points per game throughout a heroic 2017-2018 playoff run with the Boston Celtics.
Rozier would be an interesting reclamation project for the Rockets to get their hands on, and a proven stable ball-handler and scorer that would be useful come May.