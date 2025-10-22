Three Takeaways From the Rockets' Season-Opening Loss to the Thunder
Rockets basketball is officially back, and the return to the hardwood has been a frustrating one
The Houston Rockets failed to keep themselves composed down the stretch, losing against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a heartbreaking 125-124 double overtime season opener.
Indeed, the NBA didn't make a mistake in picking its first game to kickstart the brand-new basketball year. It was a tightly contested showdown between two of the Western Conference powerhouses, but the Rockets simply came up short in a nerve-racking historic season opener.
Here are the key three takeaways of the Rockets' season-opening defeat against the Thunder.
1. Alperen Sengun Carried Houston Until The End
Alperen Sengun was the star of the night for the Rockets, putting the entire team on his back until the final buzzer.
Sengun finally showcased a much refined and improved game out of a fruitful offseason. The Houston big was a major force throughout the entire game, finishing with 39 points, 11 boards and seven assists across 49 minutes of play.
In a shocking display, Sengun became on-target from beyond the arc. Known for being a non-shooter, the Turkish sensation suddenly had that magic shooting touch, draining five of his eight triples.
From the way he spearheaded the group this Tuesday, Sengun is definitely destined for a special season this 2025-26.
2. Kevin Durant Became Non-Existent When It Mattered The Most
In his highly anticipated Rockets debut, Kevin Durant came up huge for the first three quarters. But down the line, the new Houston superstar was simply nowhere to be found.
After registering 17 points, Durant suddenly became passive for the remainder of the ball game. From the fourth quarter and the two overtimes, he just finished with six points in 2-of-3 shooting. He also committed the biggest error of the game, fouling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 2.3 seconds remaining that gave Oklahoma City the victory via foul shots.
Things could have been better at the end for Durant, but he and the Rockets can only move forward and take the season-opening loss as a bounce-back lesson.
3. Rockets Face Another Injury Blow With Amen Thompson Leaving Early
Tonight's loss was undeniably a gut-wrenching one for the Rockets as they are about to face the potential unavailability of Amen Thompson for the next couple of games.
Thompson entered the bench at the 2:38 mark of 1st OT, sustaining a calf injury. He failed to return to the game as Ime Udoka called Reed Sheppard to run the point.
With Fred VanVleet out for the entire season due to his ACL tear, the Rockets have high hopes that Thompson can be the team's capable floor general. But with what happened Tuesday, the team can only pray that the star wingman's injury isn't serious.
Thompson ended the night with 18 points, four boards and five assists, and his sudden absence served as a problem for Houston in trying to contain Gilgeous-Alexander in crunch time.