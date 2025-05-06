Three Things Houston Rockets Must Do in the Offseason
The Houston Rockets season is now over, and it has been made clear what they need to do in the offseason.
Houston exceeded all expectations this year, but it was not enough to beat the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Three things feel pivotal to the team improving next season.
Houston's biggest goal this summer should be to trade for a scorer. The team needs a player who can get a bucket at will. All season, the Rockets' main offense was built around Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun, but anybody could have a good game on any given night. Not having a star scorer hurt them the most, and that was shown in the Playoffs.
Jalen Green was supposed to be that guy, but he did not show up, even though he was taken out of the games by the Warriors' defense. A few players that Houston could trade for are Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ime Udoka, being a "win-now" coach, would probably like a solidified superstar like one of those guys.
Re-signing Steven Adams is going to be key for the Rockets this summer, too. Adams is one of the biggest reasons that Houston was able to force a Game 7 against Golden State. His offensive rebounding is outstanding, and that is something that the team should value going into next season. The Rockets were dominant on the boards this season, and keeping Adams around for next season and beyond will be very important for their future success.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are both up for extensions. Both players should be given one, and that is something that Rafael Stone must make happen this offseason.
Smith Jr. was a huge piece in the playoffs, and in the regular season. His floor spacing and shooting is very important to the team, and he was able to get Houston back in the game multiple times in the playoffs. He thrives in a zone with Sengun and Adams, and that zone is a must for the team's defense.
Eason is a great perimeter defender, and he has proven himself as someone who will put his body on the floor to win. Having these two guys around for the future is a big part of contending for the Rockets.